Kirk hauled in three passes on five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against the Panthers.

Kirk returned to the field after missing the team's Week 3 contest against Detroit. He managed to find the end zone for a three-yard score late in the third quarter. However, he was out-gained by the likes of Dan Arnold and Chase Edmonds and his performance was salvaged by the score. In three healthy games, Kirk has not surpassed five targets.