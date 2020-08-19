Quarterback Kyler Murray believes each of Kirk, DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald can record 1,000 receiving yards in 2020, Cameron La Fontaine of 12 News KPNX reports. "Yeah for sure, I definitely think that's possible," Murray said.

One could argue that the addition of DeAndre Hopkins will decrease the target shares of the other receiving options in the Cardinals offense. After all, he averaged 159.5 targets per season over the last six years. On the other hand, he draws so much attention that he inevitably will open things up for the likes of Kirk, Fitzgerald and Kenyan Drake. Despite tending to an ankle injury for most of 2019 -- his second in the NFL -- Kirk put up a 68-709-3 line on 108 targets across 13 contests. An improved rapport with Murray and Hopkins' presence are decent indicators that Kirk will challenge for the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career.