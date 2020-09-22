Kirk netted two catches (on four targets) for 57 yards and had a three-year carry during Sunday's 30-15 win against Washington.

The bulk of Kirk's production occurred on a 49-yard bomb from Kyler Murray in the second quarter that led to a Zane Gonzalez field goal. Otherwise, Kirk has been relatively quiet this season, accounting for 11 yards from scrimmage on three touches. With Murray focusing most of his attention on DeAndre Hopkins (22 targets), his remaining passes have been split relatively evenly between Larry Fitzgerald (12), Kirk (nine), Chase Edmonds (nine), Dan Arnold (six) and Kenyan Drake (four). While that breakdown isn't exactly brewing with opportunity for Cardinals not named Hopkins, Kirk should have the occasional standout performance.