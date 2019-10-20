Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Trending toward sitting Week 7

Kirk (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, isn't expected to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Cardinals are still seemingly treating Kirk as a game-time decision, but Darren Urban of the team's official site suggested Friday that the wideout still isn't "all the way there" when it comes to making cuts while running routes. With that in mind, Rapoport suggests that Kirk will likely need another week of rehab and recovery before presumably returning to action Week 8 in New Orleans. If Kirk is in fact out when Arizona releases its inactive list around 11:30 a.m. EDT, Damiere Byrd, KeeSean Johnson and Trent Sherfield will vie for reps and targets behind top wideout Larry Fitzgerald.