Kirk had five receptions (eight targets) for 37 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Seahawks.

Kirk shined in the national spotlight for the second consecutive game, hitting pay dirt twice after pulling off the same feat on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys last week. The recent explosion of touchdowns for the third-year man came out of left field, as he averaged just three scores each of his previous two seasons. Kirk -- a 5'11" slot receiver -- doesn't scream "red-zone target," but fantasy managers certainly won't scoff at his recent binge. Expectations for future production should be tempered in the event the wideout isn't able to maintain this rate of success in the red zone, as he is averaging just 3.0 receptions and 46.2 yards per game this season. However, until the scoring cools off, Kirk remains a solid fantasy option when the Cardinals resume play against the Dolphins following the team's upcoming bye week.