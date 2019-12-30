Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Will avoid offseason surgery
Kirk admitted that the ankle injury he sustained Week 4 troubled him in the second half of the season, but the wideout said he won't require surgery during the offseason, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports. "It's not a fun deal, but I didn't want to miss any more games," Kirk said, who sat out three contests before returning to action Week 8. "If I can get out there and contribute and help the team, I'm going to do it. But to get to the offseason and get healthy and get [the ankle] 100 percent, I can't wait to get it right."
Kirk said the ankle in question was "rolled up on" several times after he returned from the three-game absence, but he still finished with 68 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns, falling just short of beating out Larry Fitzgerald (75-804-4) for top honors in all categories among Arizona receivers. He'll likely take the next few weeks off to get the ankle right but otherwise shouldn't face any restrictions during his offseason training.
