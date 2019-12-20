Play

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Will be 'game-day decision'

Coach Kliff Kingsbury termed Kirk (ankle) a game-day decision for Sunday's game at Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals kept Kirk off the practice field entirely Wednesday before tabbing him as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report. An ankle issue was the culprit and likely is the same one that forced Kirk to miss three games earlier this season. If he's eventually deemed inactive about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Arizona will rely on Larry Fitzgerald, Pharoh Cooper and perhaps rookie Andy Isabella to man the inside receiver positions in this offense.

