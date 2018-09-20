Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Working with trainers Thursday
Kirk worked with the training staff on a side field during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
A 2018 second-round pick, Kirk has made an impact, albeit small, in his first two games as a professional, corralling five of seven passes for 31 yards. The output is rather poor, but considering the offensive woes in Arizona, it's also not unexpected. What is worrisome is his sudden work with trainers, which implies an injury of some sort. Kirk's status will remain murky until Thursday's injury report is posted.
