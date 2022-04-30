Cardinals' Christian Matthew: Joins Arizona By RotoWire Staff Apr 30, 2022 at 6:24 pm ET • 1 min read The Cardinals selected Matthew in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 244th overall.Matthew played two seasons at Samford and Georgia Southern before joining Valdosta for his graduate transfer season. The big-bodied corner will likely fight to make the 53-man roster. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.