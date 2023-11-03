Coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that he'll make a decision in the next 24 hours regarding who among Kyler Murray (knee) or Tune will start Sunday's game at Cleveland, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray has put together back-to-back weeks of full practices, but as opposed to last week when Arizona deemed him doubtful to play, he's listed as questionable this time around. The team must activate Murray from the reserve/PUP list by Saturday afternoon in order for him to have a chance for his first game action since tearing the ACL in his right knee Dec. 12 of last season. Gannon's decision likely will coincide with any transaction, but if Murray isn't cleared to play Sunday, Tune will be under center for the Cardinals. A rookie fifth-round pick, Tune has just one career pass attempt (a four-year completion Week 7 in Seattle) but was prolific in his final two years at Houston, totaling 7,620 yards and 70 touchdowns through the air in 27 games.