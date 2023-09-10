Tune took reps with second-team offense in warmups, confirming he'll serve as the backup to starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Sunday's season opener in Washington, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Though Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon never announced a Week 1 starter at quarterback, all signs pointed to Tune, a rookie fifth-round pick out of Houston, beginning his career as Dobbs' understudy. Despite entering his seventh NFL season, Dobbs only has two career starts and eight appearances to his name, so he likely won't have much security atop the depth chart. As such, Tune could get the opportunity to play at some point this season, especially if Kyler Murray's (knee) return from the PUP list extends beyond the minimum four games.