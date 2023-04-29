The Cardinals selected Tune in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 139th overall.

Tune (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) isn't the most natural passer but he steadily improved each year at Houston and by the end of his career there he was one of the most formidable quarterbacks in the country, throwing for 40 touchdowns and running for five more in 2022. Tune has a prototypical frame for a starter and boasts plus athleticism at the very least after running a 4.64-second 40 and logging explosive jumps (37.5-inch vertical, 122-inch broad jump) at the combine. If Tune can keep building his passing skills then he could have a surprisingly good shot at emerging as a starter in the distant future.