Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Tune or Kyler Murray (knee) will be the Cardinals' starting quarterback Sunday at Cleveland, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Following Sunday's 31-24 loss the Ravens, Gannon noted to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that Joshua Dobbs would be the team's starter again Week 9, but a video session of that contest has caused him to change his tune, per Urban. Tune is a rookie fifth-round pick and has made just one cameo this season Week 7 at Seattle in which he completed his only pass for four yards, but he was fairly prolific his final two campaigns at Houston, throwing for 7,610 yards and 70 touchdowns in 27 games. His chances to be Arizona's starting signal-caller Sunday are contingent on Murray gaining clearance to play following last season's torn ACL, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Tune likely will get the nod.