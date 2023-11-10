Tune will return to a backup role after Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Friday that Kyler Murray (knee) will start Sunday's game against the Falcons, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports.

Gannon had already hinted Monday that Murray was tracking toward the Week 10 start, but the Cardinals didn't make Murray's return to the lineup official until they had a chance to evaluate him in practices this week. With his surgically-repaired knee evidently checking out fine, Murray should remain atop the depth chart the rest of the way, even while the 1-8 Cardinals play out the string on a losing season. After Arizona traded Joshua Dobbs to Minnesota on Oct. 31, Tune stepped in to make his first NFL start Week 9 but struggled mightily in a 27-0 loss to the Browns, completing 11 of 20 passes for 58 yards and two interceptions while adding 28 yards on the ground and also losing a fumble.