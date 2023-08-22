Tune was 12-for-24 passing for 133 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed six times for 35 yards during Saturday's 38-10 preseason defeat to the Chiefs.

After Colt McCoy handled the Cardinals' first three drives of the contest, Tune took over the offense and logged almost two full quarters of work before yielding to David Blough. The current breakdown of Arizona's QB room is a result of Kyler Murray's ongoing recovery from last December's torn ACL and Jeff Driskel sitting out with a calf strain. Tune hasn't exactly been accurate (53.2 percent) or productive (5.7 yards per attempt) through two exhibitions, but the rookie fifth-rounder seems poised to be the team's No. 2 signal-caller behind McCoy until Murray is healthy enough to suit up.