Tune and Joshua Dobbs are Arizona's top options to start Week 1 versus the Commanders following the team's release of Colt McCoy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tune, a rookie fifth-round pick, may be likelier to open the season as Dobbs' backup, though he has benefited from extensive preseason reps. McCoy's release coincides with the news that Kyler Murray (knee) is expected to begin the regular season on the PUP list, meaning for at least the first four weeks of the year the Cardinals will need either Dobbs or Tune, if not a combination of the two, to hold down the fort under center. The team also has David Blough and Jeff Driskel (calf) on the roster, although further cuts could be forthcoming.