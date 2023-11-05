Tune completed 11 of 20 passes for 58 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Cardinals' 27-0 loss to the Browns on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 28 yards and lost a fumble.

The results were about what was expected when throwing a rookie quarterback out for his first start against an aggressive Browns defense, with Tune often looking out of sorts while taking a whopping seven sacks. The 2023 fifth-round pick averaged just 2.9 yards per attempt and saw his first pick lead to a Cleveland touchdown and his second result in a field-goal attempt that was missed. Tune's stint under center is likely to be a one-and-done scenario, unless the Cardinals opt to let Kyler Murray's (knee) 21-day practice window close this upcoming week without activating him.