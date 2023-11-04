Tune will start Sunday against the Browns after the Cardinals did not activate Kyler Murray (knee) off the PUP list Saturday.

It seems as if the Cardinals are playing it safe with the status of their franchise quarterback as Murray could eventually start in Week 10 against the Falcons. As a result, Tune will make his first career start against the fearsome Browns defense Sunday. The rookie is considered an athletic prospect (4.64 40-yard dash) and was a multi-year starter in college, but he's a raw passer and didn't exactly light up the scoreboard in a few preseason opportunities. That the Cardinals opted to start Joshua Dobbs over Tune to begin the 2023 campaign despite the former's lack of reps in the offensive scheme is likely telling and doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in the 24-year-old's fantasy prospects especially in a difficult matchup against Cleveland.