Tune ran Arizona's second-team offense in Thursday's practice after Colt McCoy worked with the first team, Jess Root of USA Today Cards Wire reports.

With Kyler Murray's (knee) return timetable uncertain, Tune could be poised to open his NFL career as the backup to McCoy. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Houston will need to hold off David Blough and Jeff Driskel in the competition to claim the third spot on the quarterback depth chart behind Murray and McCoy.