Tune completed nine of 12 passes for 85 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions during Saturday's 18-17 preseason win at Minnesota.

Tune had a rocky start, losing a fumble on his first dropback that the Vikings turned into a touchdown one play later, but he settled in nicely thereafter, leading three more drives that ended in a successful field goal, a punt and a missed FGA. Prior to the Cardinals trading for Joshua Dobbs this week, Tune seemingly was in the mix with veteran Colt McCoy to be the team's Week 1 starting quarterback due to Kyler Murray's ongoing recovery from a torn ACL suffered last December. After Saturday's contest, coach Jonathan Gannon wouldn't commit to any of McCoy, Dobbs or Tune as the starter in the opener, per Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic, so the situation bears watching with cut-down day and its aftermath on the horizon.