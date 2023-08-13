Tune completed 13 of 23 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Friday's 18-17 preseason win versus the Broncos.

After Colt McCoy got the first chance to lead the Cardinals offense in place of the recovering Kyler Murray (knee), Tune entered on the team's second possession and took the next eight drives, including a kneel down right before halftime. Tune finally got Arizona on the board with back-to-back scores (a field goal and a TD connection with WR Kaden Davis) on his last two possessions. Tune likely will continue to get extended run during exhibition season, with his next opportunity coming Saturday, Aug. 19 against the Chiefs.