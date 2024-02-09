Tune completed 12 of 21 passes for 62 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions and had eight carries for 30 yards and one touchdown in seven games during the 2023 season.

In the lone start of his rookie season Week 9, the 2023 fifth-round pick led the Cardinals to their lowest offensive output (58 net yards) in any game of the campaign. In essence, Tune bridged the gap between Joshua Dobbs starting the first eight contests and Kyler Murray getting the rest of the nods after the latter completed his recovery from a torn ACL. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Tune got a handful of short-yardage reps in place of the smaller Murray in the second half of the year, but with Murray's five-year extension officially kicking in in 2024, the former is unlikely to be any higher than No. 2 on Arizona's QB depth chart next season.