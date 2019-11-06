Cardinals' Clinton McDonald: Lands on IR
The Cardinals placed McDonald (neck) on injured reserve, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
McDonald played nine games for the Cardinals this season and posted eight tackles. His absence won't shake up the defensive dynamic, but it may afford rookie Michael Dogbe a few more snaps.
