Cardinals' Clinton McDonald: Questionable to return
McDonald (shoulder) is questionable to return to the team's Week 9 contest against the 49ers.
McDonald was assessed by the team's medical staff after a play early in the third quarter but was ultimately able to walk off the field. With Zach Allen (neck) also sidelined, the Cardinals defensive line will be thin if McDonald is unable to return.
More News
-
Cardinals' Clinton McDonald: Signs with Cardinals•
-
Clinton McDonald: Works out for Cardinals•
-
Raiders' Clinton McDonald: Records second sack•
-
Raiders' Clinton McDonald: Notches team's only sack Sunday•
-
Raiders' Clinton McDonald: Signs with Raiders•
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Works into game Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...