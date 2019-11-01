McDonald (shoulder) is questionable to return to the team's Week 9 contest against the 49ers.

McDonald was assessed by the team's medical staff after a play early in the third quarter but was ultimately able to walk off the field. With Zach Allen (neck) also sidelined, the Cardinals defensive line will be thin if McDonald is unable to return.

