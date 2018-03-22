The Cardinals claimed Hamilton off waivers Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

A sixth-round pick of the Bengals in 2013, Hamilton has seen NFL snaps the past two years. In 14 games between the Steelers and Texans, he posted 18 catches (on 34 targets) for 242 yards and two touchdowns. With just one reception at the latter locale, he was subjected to waivers and finds himself in a lacking wideout room. Behind Larry Fitzgerald, only J.J. Nelson has made a splash as a pro, meaning Hamilton will vie with Chad Williams, Carlton Agudosi, Rashad Ross and any other receivers that arrive in the desert this offseason.