Ford was traded from the Bills to the Cardinals on Monday in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, Howard Balzer of Sports Illustrated reports.

Ford has been a disappointment for the Bills since being drafted in the second round in 2019, and with the team adding adequate depth in the offseason, he's no longer essential. Ford will get a second chance in Arizona with college teammate Kyler Murray and likely slots in as a backup guard at this stage, but he does have the raw talent to move up to a starter's role if he can show more polish with his new team.