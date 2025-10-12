Simon (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Simon was a limited participant in practice all week following a knee injury sustained in the Week 5 loss to the Titans. The rookie fourth-rounder has been predominantly a special teams player, logging 63 special teams snaps to only three defensive ones. His return also bolsters the linebacker depth of a banged-up corps, with starter Mack Wilson (hamstring) active despite logging limited practice all week.