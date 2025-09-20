Simon (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Simon suffered a concussion Week 1 and sat out a Week 2 win against the Panthers as a result. He then capped this week with back-to-back full practices and was cleared to return to action on the Cardinals' final Week 3 injury report. Simon, a rookie fourth-round pick, likely will be contained to special-teams duty Sunday.