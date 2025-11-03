The Cardinals added Simon to their injury report and list him as questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona will likely see how Simon is feeling closer to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff before deciding whether or not to make him active for the contest. A fourth-pick out of Ohio State, Simon is a depth linebacker who has played almost exclusively on special teams during his rookie season.