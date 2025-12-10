Simon posted three tackles (one solo) during the Cardinals' 45-17 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Simon played every single defensive snap for a fifth consecutive game, though his three tackles were his lowest since Week 9 against the Cowboys (three). The rookie fourth-rounder has started at middle linebacker in each of the Cardinals' last five games, coinciding with the placement of Mack Wilson (ribs) on injured reserve. Simon should continue to serve in an every-down role at linebacker for as long as Wilson remains on IR.