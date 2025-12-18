Simon (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Simon left the team's 40-20 loss to the Texans in Week 15 in the first quarter due to a knee injury, but his ability to participate at practice in any capacity to open the week is a positive sign. The linebacker will have two more chances to log a full session prior to Sunday's game against the Falcons.