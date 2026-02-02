Simon notched 76 tackles, including 0.5 sack, two pass defenses (no interceptions) and one forced fumble in 16 regular-season contests in 2025.

Prior to the Cardinals' Week 8 bye, Simon logged just three defensive snaps, but after Mack WIlson (ribs) was lost for the season Week 9, the rookie fourth-round pick played 100 percent of the snaps seven times over the last nine games while working alongside mainstay off-ball LB Akeem Davis-Gaither. All three players are under contract in 2026, so it remains to be seen who among them will settle into the one or two starting roles once new head coach coach Mike LaFleur settles on a new defensive coordinator.