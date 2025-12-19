Simon (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Simon logged three consecutive limited practices this week. The middle linebacker's participation was not enough to avoid an injury designation, but it seems to be enough to indicate that he will likely suit up for Sunday's contest. If the fourth-round rookie is unable to play, Akeem Davis-Gaither or Zaven Collins may be asked to slide over to middle linebacker and let Owen Pappoe or Baron Browning take over another position for the corps, as other middle linebackers Mack Wilson (ribs) and J.J. Russell (concussion) are both on IR.