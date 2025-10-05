Cardinals' Cody Simon: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simon (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Titans.
Simon suffered an apparent knee injury in the first half of the contest, placing some doubt on his ability to return. His absence doesn't carry much of an impact defensively for Arizona.
