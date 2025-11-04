site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Cody Simon: Ready to face Cowboys
RotoWire Staff
Simon (illness) is active for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Simon was added to the injury report Monday morning, but he'll be ready to suit up. He'll contribute primarily on special teams.
