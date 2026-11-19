Simon recorded six tackles (four solo) and an interception during the Cardinals' 34-6 loss to the Rams in Week 10.

Simon picked off a Matthew Stafford pass intended for Konata Mumpfield early in the second quarter, although the Cardinals' offense went three-and-out on the ensuing drive. It was the first interception of Simon's career, and the second-year linebacker has seen his snap count on defense steadily increase over the last few weeks. The 2025 fourth-rounder is up to 24 tackles (11 solo), one interception and one forced fumble through 10 regular-season games.