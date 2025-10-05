Cardinals' Cody Simon: Ruled out versus Titans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simon (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Arizona's game versus the Titans on Sunday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Simon suffered a knee injury in the first half that is serious enough to sideline him for the remainder of the matchup. In his absence, Baron Browning could be in line for increased playing time.
