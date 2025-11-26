Simon registered seven tackles (three solo), including one for a loss, during the Cardinals' 27-24 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Simon played every single defensive snap for a third consecutive game, and he finished tied for the third-most tackles on the Cardinals behind Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker (nine each). Simon has started at linebacker in each of Arizona's last three games, and he'll continue to do so for as long as Mack Wilson (ribs) is on injured reserve.