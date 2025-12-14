Simon (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official sitereports.

Simon exited the game in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 15 game with a knee injury and, after further evaluation, has been ruled out for the second half against the Texans. The 23-year-old has 46 tackles (19 solo) and one pass breakup in 12 games this season. Channing Tindall will get more reps with Simon out.