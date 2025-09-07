Simon has entered concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Saints, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Simon may have taken a hit to the head late in the second half on a kickoff return. The rookie fourth-rounder has been diagnosed with a concussion, which means he won't return Sunday and will need to pass the league's five-step protocol in order to play in Week 2 against the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 14.