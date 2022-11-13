McCoy (undisclosed) returned to Sunday's contest at the Rams.
Subbing in for an inactive Kyler Murray (hamstring) on Sunday, McCoy stayed on the turf for a spell in the middle of the third quarter after being called for intentional grounding. He required some on-field attention and then went to the sideline tent, after which he was spotted with a wrap on his upper left leg, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. That said, McCoy was able to swap back in for Trace McSorley for the start of the Cardinals' next possession and continued to direct the offense.