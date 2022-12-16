McCoy (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Denver, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
McCoy will make his third start of the season and faces a tough defense on the road in a battle of backup quarterbacks (Brett Rypien is starting for Denver). Wideout Marquise Brown (illness) is listed as questionable but seems likely to play after returning to practice Friday.
