Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that McCoy is tending to a minor knee injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kingsbury also added a decision on the Cardinals' starting quarterback between Kyler Murray (hamstring) and McCoy for Monday's game versus the 49ers will be made later this week. McCoy filled in for Murray this past Sunday at the Rams, completing 26 of 37 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. At the same time, McCoy also missed two plays to have his upper left leg wrapped before returning to the game. If he gets the nod over Murray in Week 11, McCoy could have wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore and Marquise Brown (foot) -- who was designated for return from IR on Wednesday -- at his disposal.