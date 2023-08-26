McCoy didn't play in Saturday's 18-17 preseason win in Minnesota.

Afterward, coach Jonathan Gannon wouldn't say who will be under center for the Cardinals in Week 1 at Washington, per Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic. Prior to the team trading for Joshua Dobbs on Thursday, McCoy appeared to be the favorite to get the call in place of Kyler Murray as the latter continues his recovery from last December's torn ACL. With Dobbs in the mix, he -- along with McCoy and rookie Clayton Tune -- seem to be the options to lead the Cardinals offense in the season opener.