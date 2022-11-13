McCoy was forced out of Sunday's game at the Rams due to an undisclosed injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

McCoy was getting a spot start for Kyler Murray, who is inactive Week 10 due to a hamstring injury. But McCoy stayed down on the turf after getting called for intentional grounding in the third quarter and required medical attention before seeming to favor his left hamstring as he made his way to the sideline tent. If McCoy is unable to return, Trace McSorley will direct the Cardinals offense for the rest of Sunday's outing.