McCoy (elbow) was listed as a full participant on Friday's injury report and should be available to suit up Sunday versus the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

McCoy made his second straight start in place of injured quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) during Monday's game against San Francisco, though he came out of this game with a right elbow injury. The 36-year-old backup was then limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full session Friday. As a result, McCoy should slot back in behind Murray, who does not carry an injury designation and is expected to be a full go against the Chargers.