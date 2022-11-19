McCoy (knee) practiced in full Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
McCoy appears to be a step ahead of No. 1 quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) with their respective levels of health. While McCoy followed Thursday's limited session with all activity one day later, Murray has logged back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 11 prep. How both fare at Saturday's practice likely will be the deciding factor for coach Kliff Kingsbury ahead of Monday's game versus the 49ers, but McCoy seems to have a chance to earn a second straight start in place of Murray.
