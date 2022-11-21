McCoy will start in place of Kyler Murray (hamstring) on Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With Murray out for a second consecutive contest, McCoy again will get the nod under center. McCoy missed two snaps to have his left leg looked at during a Week 10 win at the Rams and then was limited at the first practice of Week 11 prep due to a knee injury. Having said that, he was able to log full sessions Friday and Saturday and will look to put up another fair effort Monday after completing 26 of 37 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown during the aforementioned victory. Helping McCoy's cause is the fact that DeAndre Hopkins will be available after dealing with a hamstring issue ahead of this game.