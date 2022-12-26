Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that the Cardinals are hopeful McCoy gains clearance from the concussion protocol and is able to start Sunday's game in Atlanta, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

After Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14, McCoy assumed quarterback duties for the Cardinals, but he departed Week 15 at Denver with a concussion and was inactive this past Sunday against the Buccaneers. McCoy showed some progress late last week by practicing in a limited fashion Friday, so the next step will be maintaining or increasing his activity level once Arizona gets back on the field Wednesday. If he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. kickoff, McCoy will push Trace McSorley back to a reserve role.