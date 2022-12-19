Coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed after Sunday's 24-15 loss to the Broncos that McCoy is in concussion protocol, Jose M. Romero of AZCentral Sports reports.

McCoy was ruled out of the game due to a concussion, and he will need to pass the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before he can return to game action. Doing so before the Buccaneers come to town in Week 16 won't be easy, so Trace McSorley could be in line to make his first start of the season if McCoy joins Kyler Murray (knee) on the sideline.